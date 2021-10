Testimony by a DeVos family asset manager explains how Holmes and Theranos flattered and lied their way to a $100MM investment. Other billionaires, like the Walton's, invested even more!

We know, at this point, what a house of bullshit cards Theranos was — more shocking is that people like the DeVos have asset managers who are afraid to ask too many questions! They hand over that kind of money because FOMO hurts and Holmes knows how to use the weirding voice.