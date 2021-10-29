Tusalava is a beautiful, abstract animation by Len Lye (1901-1980). Lye was a New Zealand artist known for his films and kinetic sculptures. Tusalva is all black-and-white, and features moving formations that remind me of microbes, or alien lifeforms. Although it's abstract, there is a super compelling sci-fi look to this video. Lye had a unique vision which comes through in both his video and his sculpture work.

