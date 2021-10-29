Watch this harrowing video of a tornado crossing the highway right in front of a woman's car

Why did the tornado cross the road? To destroy everything in its path, of course. This video was taken Wednesday morning as a tornado crossed I-10 near the Louisiana border. While a storm chaser would relish such a moment, I can only imagine the terror of an average person wondering if their next stop will be the Land of Oz, at best. From Storyful:

Mary Phan recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. Phan told Storyful she was driving when she saw debris, and what she thought was a fire. She said she looked over then and saw the tornado. "It was much closer to me than the video is showing," she said. "It was scary, and I thought about driving off the road to get away from it." The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area, and warned residents of widespread wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to quarter-sized.