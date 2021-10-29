Watch this translator's expression with Trump and Biden in side-by-side video for a good laugh

Carla Sinclair

Watching the appalled expressions of Italian translator Elisabetta Savigni Ullmann as she tried to decipher Donald Trump's gibberish back in 2019 were amusing enough on their own (see tweet at bottom of post). But place that video side by side with her gushing reactions to President Joe Biden and it becomes a true comedy.