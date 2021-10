Taking the school board rant to an all-new level this woman raved about cannibalism, clown shows, refuted the effectiveness of masks, and of course, invoked Satan. SATAN!!!!!!!

Woman at Traverse City Sch Bd meeting this week: "Satan's agenda is behind this. Masks don't work and neither do vaccines. It's destroying and killing. You want to program children to turn in their parents. Right now, there are classrooms in the US that are teaching cannibalism." pic.twitter.com/ZBZJwCvCKk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2021

People are eating people because there is a shortage of labor at the docks, don't mask up!