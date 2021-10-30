Tools for editing GIF images

I posted about an outstanding collection of Horror/Halloween GIFs the other day, but quickly found that GIFs are still as unweildy to edit as they ever were in standard image editing apps. I soon found my way to Online GIF Tools, a site with an excellent collection of easy-to-use online widgets that do useful things to GIFs: add text, change speeds, add space and transparency mattes, make them ping-pong loop cleanly, and so on.
It's part of a much broader set of simple tools for messing with all sorts of file and data types, created by Browserling. Perhaps you would like to convert binary coded decimal to octal today, madam? And maybe generate a Hausdorff tree fractal for dinner, sir?