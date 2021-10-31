7 top-rated Treblab audio product bundles that you can score for up to 35% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you're hoping to enhance your home office setup or wish you could enjoy your playlists with a little more clarity, Treblab always has the high-quality tech you're looking for. And if you're looking to save a buck or two, we found seven great sound accessory bundles with high online ratings and price tags that are well within your budget.

Great for taking with you just about anywhere, this rugged Bluetooth speaker will stay in tip-top shape for a long time thanks to its certified shock-proof, dust-proof, & IPX4 waterproof design. Whether you use it alone or pair it with a matching speaker for double the sound, this gadget features true 360° surround sound and thumping bass. The bundle also includes TREBLAB X5 true wireless Bluetooth earbuds with comfortable silicone tips, unparalleled call reception, and more.

If you want powerful, long-lasting sound, this bundle won't disappoint. Featuring the FX100 speaker once more, this duo also comes with a pair of Treblab's Z2 wireless headphones — these babies deliver impressive battery life and feature T-Quiet technology that blocks out all outside noise. These well-rounded gadgets will enhance your listening experience in any situation.

Wish you had portable surround sound you could take with you anywhere? This Bluetooth speaker duo will give you that fully immersive sound you've been looking for, and it's completely portable. In addition to the package's rugged, long-lasting, 360° surround sound, you'll also get your hands on its compact counterpart, giving you the same fantastic sound, but more portable than ever. You can hang it on your bicycle or take it to the beach thanks to its 25 hours' worth of playtime and IPX6 water-resistant design.

Going wire-free is a pleasure with gadgets like these. For one, you'll get the aforementioned FX100 Bluetooth speaker that boasts some serious surround sound and a 7,000mAh power bank that lets you charge other devices. And in addition to that, you'll learn to live the true wire-free life with wireless buds that have attached ear hooks, great for wearing during rigorous activity and workouts. Plus, the sound is truly unrivaled.

Both some of Treblab's best-selling products, these gadgets make for a seriously outstanding bundle. First off, you'll love the premium Bluetooth speaker that provides you with 360° HD sound and DualBass double subwoofers, creating a truly unforgettable listening experience. And second, you'll enjoy the Treblab X5 Ture Wireless Earbuds that block out all outside noise and fit perfectly in your ears thanks to their expandable silicone tips — in other words, you'll never want to take them off.

You've never seen a waterproof Bluetooth speaker like this one. From its shockproof make to its built-in LEDs that really set the mood, the HD77 is ideal for listening in just about any setting, whether it's out camping or by the pool. The bundle also comes with must-have noise-canceling headphones that boast a 35-hour battery life, voice assistance capabilities, and super-comfortable all-day wear.

This dynamic audio duo gives you everything you'd possibly need in great sound accessories. Thanks to Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the HD7 mini Bluetooth Speaker allows for instant pairing and 100% solid connectivity, along with 25 hours of playtime. In addition, the bundle's accompanying X5 True Wireless Earbuds provide you with killer sound, plus a built-in CVC 8.0 mic for hands-free calls, over 35 hours of listening power with its included charging case, and a sweatproof and waterproof build, perfect for wearing at the gym.

Great for those planning to throw some holiday parties this year, this bundle provides you with seriously powerful sound accessories, including a mini-Bluetooth speaker with big 360° surround sound, 100% solid connectivity, and 25 hours of playtime. And when it's time to listen to music on your own, the bundle also includes wireless headphones made of super comfortable material for a custom fit, excellent noise-cancellation capabilities, and high-performance, neodymium-backed 40mm speakers.

Prices subject to change.