Disney is launching a new Avengers-themed dinner cruise

Starting in summer 2022, you'll be able to go on a Disney Dinner Cruise accompanied by videos of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Evangeline Lily's Wasp, and Anthony Mackie's Falcon.

The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up. Oh, and there's one more Super Hero who will make a surprise appearance during the show. […] Every table at Worlds of Marvel will feature its own Quantum Core, "a brand-new device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely." During dinner, you will assist Ant-Man and The Wasp as they attempt some small-scale trials, perhaps shrinking oversized luggage for easy stateroom storage. I wonder who overpacked… those super suits probably take up a lot of space!



When enough of the Quantum Cores are activated at the same time, the entire venue will become supercharged as energy pulses through the power channels in the walls and ceiling.

The dinner menu will include special themed dishes from "Wakanda," "Sokovia," and "the Avengers' home base of New York City.

I'm definitely curious about the immersive elements here … but I'm also not really into being trapped on a boat. I'll let other people report back to tell me if it's worth it.