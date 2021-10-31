Get crisp, clear sound no matter how loud the party gets with these headsets for PS4 and XBOX One

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's nothing like having great audio to take your gaming marathon to the next level. Whether you're an esports athlete or just love to get the most out of gaming, you're going to need a quality headset. Getting quality can be a budget-buster though, which is why you should keep an eye out for deals or refurbished items like the Astro Gaming Headset, which you can get right now for 44% off a refurbishment bundle.

Astro Gaming Superior Fit A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for PS4 – $139.99; originally $240

The A40 headset is a must-have for esports athletes, providing high-quality audio that delivers crisp, clear sound no matter how raucous the tournament play is and a built-in mic that focuses on your voice to suppress background noise. The A40 and MixAmp are also built compatible with the PS4, so there are no additional connectors to buy; just plug and play into your PS4 to get started with fantastic audio.

Astro Gaming Superior Fit A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR for Xbox One – $139.99; originally $240

For only $139.99 you'll be getting the A40 TR headset and MixAmp Pro from Astro Gaming for the Xbox One. Noise-cancelling ear cushions, voice-isolating mic, padded headband, and personalized speaker tags bring quality, comfort, and style to your gaming marathons. No matter if you're into esports or you're a content creator, you'll be able to put these headphones to good use with your Xbox One, providing great acoustics in the loudest of environments.

The A40 headset has garnered praise from reviewers and customers alike, with a 4.4 out of 5 stars from 2,100 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6 out of 5 stars from 450 reviews on BestBuy, you know that Astro Gaming has produced a beloved hit for gamers around the world. Saving money on high-quality products is what refurbished goods are great for, and with more than $100 in savings you get some of the best accessories in gaming while being kind to your wallet.