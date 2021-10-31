The legendary KXVO pumpkin dance, in full

Oft-Giffed but rarely seen in all its glory, the KXVO pumpkin dance was taped in haste by that Omaha news channel in response to an immediate need for Halloween filler content on the evening of October 31, 2006.

The original full, unedited taping of the moment the Dancing Pumpkin Man was born. Because the taping was an unplanned and spontaneous race to get something together quickly for that night's broadcast on Omaha's KXVO 10:00 News (CW), the game-plan was to dance for the entire song and see what came out. This is all of it, though only the first 1 minute and 15 seconds were used on-air.

There are now sequels.