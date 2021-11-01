20-year-old Brian Hsu charged with breaking flight attendant's bones

Brian Hsu (20) of Irvine, California was formally charged with criminal interference with a flight crew and assault for allegedly breaking the face bones of an American Airlines flight attendant.
Hsu, sitting in first class, allegedly became enraged when a flight attendant bumped into him.
From The Washington Post:
Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Julie Hedrick said the flight attendant apparently bumped Hsu as she moved through the first-class cabin. The flight attendant apologized, but Hsu apparently left his seat, confronted her in the galley area of the aircraft and hit her in the face, Hedrick said. Pilots diverted the flight to Denver, where the flight attendant was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones in her face.