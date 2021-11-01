Bezos takes his $65M private jet to UN climate change conference, 400 other private jets also fly in

The ultra-rich folk attending COP26 in Glasgow can't be expected to mingle with vermin-infested commoners who fly commercial. They're taking private jets to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties from 31 October – 12 November 2021.
Not to worry, they've surely bought carbon offset credits to neutralize their climate impact, allowing these polluters to keep polluting without affecting their supercilious consciences. Others, such as Prince Charles, used "sustainable fuel" in their jets. "His Royal Highness has personally campaigned for a shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel and would only undertake travel to Rome when it was agreed that sustainable fuel would be used in the plane," said a spokesperson for the prince.
From The Daily Mail:
Mr Bezos – who regularly lectures the world on climate change – arrived in Glasgow fresh from celebrating Microsoft founder Bill Gates' 66th birthday on a £2million-a-week superyacht off the coast of Turkey in an event that generated fresh claims of green hypocrisy. He reached the boat by helicopter, according to reports.
Joe Biden touched down in Edinburgh today while Germany's Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron of France arrived at Glasgow. President Biden alone will generate an estimated 2.2million pounds of carbon to reach the summit, thanks to a fleet of four planes, the Marine One helicopter and an enormous motorcade including The Beast and numerous SUVs.