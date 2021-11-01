Bezos takes his $65M private jet to UN climate change conference, 400 other private jets also fly in

The ultra-rich folk attending COP26 in Glasgow can't be expected to mingle with vermin-infested commoners who fly commercial. They're taking private jets to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties from 31 October – 12 November 2021.

Not to worry, they've surely bought carbon offset credits to neutralize their climate impact, allowing these polluters to keep polluting without affecting their supercilious consciences. Others, such as Prince Charles, used "sustainable fuel" in their jets. "His Royal Highness has personally campaigned for a shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel and would only undertake travel to Rome when it was agreed that sustainable fuel would be used in the plane," said a spokesperson for the prince.

From The Daily Mail: