Brawl on Delta flight leads to arrest

A man was arrested Saturday after an in-flight brawl on a Delta Airlines jet headed into Los Angeles. Curtis Maurice Clayton, 30, was charged with battery—and with damaging the police car in which he was taken to the cop shop.

Police said the fight began when Clayton started to argue with German Montez, the man sitting behind him on the plane. Clayton allegedly became upset over Montez placing something in the pocket of his seatback and a dispute escalated into a fight. Video of the fight, which is now the subject of an investigation, showed two men scuffling in the aisle as a few people tried to stop the brawl. One of the men appeared to have blood on his face.

