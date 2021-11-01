Gunshots heard as St. Louis mayor holds press conference about gun violence

"Well isn't that wonderful," said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, unflinching as gunshots rang out nearby during her press conference on Friday about how gun violence is prevalent in her city. Watch and listen above.

From CNN:

"The sound of gunshots is a regular occurrence in too many areas of my city as well; something I grew to know from youth. Today's shots reminded us of the reality so many of our sisters, brothers, and babies face each day and the need for change," Lucas wrote in a tweet.

National gun violence rates were 30% higher during a 13-month pandemic period when compared with the same period the year before, a study published last week in the journal Scientific Reports showed.