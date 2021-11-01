International Handball Federation tosses out bikini bottoms rule

Woman beach handball players will no longer be required to wear bikini bottoms during matches, according to the International Handball Federation (IHF). The new rule replaces the rule requiring bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg." The new rule stipulates "short tight pants." I think this rule should extend to the board of the International Handball Federation (IHF). Whatever the players have to wear the board also has to wear at meetings as a show of solidarity.

From ABC Australia:

[Under the old rule the] European Handball Federation (EHF) issued a fine of 1,500 euros to the Norwegian team for a "case of improper clothing" in their bronze medal game against Spain at the European Championships. The EHF said the shorts were "not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the game".