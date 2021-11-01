An outstanding work of computer graphics and editing from OwlKitty. Check out the YouTube channel for making-of vids for this and other parodies, such as American Psycho (with kittens):
Jurassic Park with the Tyrannosaurus replaced by a giant cat
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cats
- Jurassic Park
Marvel at these astonishing cat people made from actual cat hair
Brisbane, Australia sculptor Jason Sank created these astonishing cat people from actual cat hair. Sank sculpted the fur over chicken wire forms he built based on photographs of himself and a friend in situ. No cats were harmed in the creation of these creatures. "I asked a cat groomer—Aristocats Feline Day Spa—to save it for… READ THE REST
Strangest version of 'patty cakes' probably ever
Two cats batting each other is voiceover fodder for TikTokker KLR Dubs. "Patty Cakes" has never sounded weirder! screengrabs via KLR Dubs/TT READ THE REST
Watch: A cat is supposed to catch mice, but this one shares his water with a stray mouse
So much for basic instincts. You'd think that when a mouse entered a house in Punta Arenas, Chile, family member Simon, a black cat, would have done what all other cats do and catch the little creature. But instead, he kindly shared his bowl of water. He then reached out and gently touched the mouse… READ THE REST
Get crisp, clear sound no matter how loud the party gets with these headsets for PS4 and XBOX One
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There's nothing like having great audio to take your gaming marathon to the next level. Whether you're an esports athlete or just love to get the most out of gaming, you're… READ THE REST
This award-winning 3-port supercharger is a real headache-saver
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From your busy work week to that vacation you've got creeping around the corner, you've got enough things to worry about. Stressing about having enough power outlets to keep your smartphone,… READ THE REST
7 top-rated Treblab audio product bundles that you can score for up to 35% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're hoping to enhance your home office setup or wish you could enjoy your playlists with a little more clarity, Treblab always has the high-quality tech you're looking for. And… READ THE REST