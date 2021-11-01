Watch Josh Hawley nearly tear up, blaming the left for men's love of porn

Snowflake Josh Hawley, the Missouri Senator who fist-pumped the insurrectionists on January 6th (and then defended it), cries the blues, saying men watch porn and play video games because feminism and the left is attacking their manhood.

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, Hawley whines with a mouthful of sour grapes, asking, "Can we be surprised that after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?"

He then tells the "heartbreaking" story of one such gentleman who said, "I'm sorta waiting for a light to come on — [beat for dramatic effect] — so I can figure out what to do next."

The only thing missing from his speech was the violin section.

Josh Hawley says more men today are watching porn and playing video games because their masculinity has been criticized.

