What happened when a man drank 6 glowsticks

Mark Frauenfelder

A 26-year-old man went to the emergency room complaining of nausea and insomnia. He had consumed the liquid inside six glowsticks. He said he did so in order to spite the label that warned users not to drink the liquid. Fortunately, glow stick liquid is not acutely toxic, so they man survived. The case is presented in Chubbyemu's video.