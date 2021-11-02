Astronauts ate space tacos on the ISS with green chiles they grew onboard

Even though it wasn't Taco Tuesday, last Friday the astronauts orbiting Earth in the International Space Station made tacos spiced up with green chiles grown in space. From NPR:

Astronaut Megan McArthur shared photos of what she called her "best space tacos yet," which were made using fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes, and the hatch chile grown on the ISS[…]

The chile pepper experiment is part of a bid to expand the number of crops that astronauts can grow in space during future missions, NASA explained in a July release.

"The challenge is the ability to feed crews in low-Earth orbit, and then to sustain explorers during future missions beyond low-Earth orbit to destinations including the Moon, as part of the Artemis program, and eventually to Mars," said Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for NASA's Plant Habitat-04 experiment. "We are limited to crops that don't need storage, or extensive processing."