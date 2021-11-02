At least 5 million dead worldwide from Covid

More than 5 million people have died worldwide of Covid-19, overtaking the 2nd-century Antonine Plague to become the sixth-worst pandemic in human history.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called the more than five million COVID-19 deaths "a global shame," and a reminder that much of the world is being "failed" by vaccine inequities. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Monday that the global death toll from the COVID pandemic reached over five million, just four months after the four million death milestone.

The Economist estimates a much grimmer total of 10-19 million excess deaths, which includes unreported Covid deaths but also people who died from treatable causes in overwhelmed hospitals, during lockdowns, etc.