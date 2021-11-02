Famed 11-foot-8 bridge neatly shears truck roof

Mark Frauenfelder

The 11-foot-8+8 bridge found a gullible truck this week and gingerly removed its top, a la Hannibal Lecter skinning a skull on his banquet table. It was a fine truck, but the bridge has no regrets about its actions. It has a duty to remain inviolable, though it's primarily taken that duty because it thinks it's fun to watch trucks fall apart when they cross the bridge.