The 11-foot-8+8 bridge found a gullible truck this week and gingerly removed its top, a la Hannibal Lecter skinning a skull on his banquet table. It was a fine truck, but the bridge has no regrets about its actions. It has a duty to remain inviolable, though it's primarily taken that duty because it thinks it's fun to watch trucks fall apart when they cross the bridge.
Famed 11-foot-8 bridge neatly shears truck roof
11-foot-8 bridge scores truck crash #180
Our favorite can-opener bridge in Durham, North Carolina claimed another victim last week. This time the bridge was in a good mood, and scraped just a small snack as the truck passed under it. A few days earlier a boxtruck attempted to sneak past the bridge without paying its pound of flesh. As you might… READ THE REST
Watch a crane truck almost break the famous 11-foot-8 bridge
We love the 11-foot-8 bridge. If you were to ask us what the best bridge in the world is, we'd tell you it's 11-foot-8. We love it for its steadfastness, its loyalty to purpose, and its stalwart refusal to stand down to bullies. Look at this foolhardy crane truck that tried to challenge the bridge.… READ THE REST
11-foot-8 bridge strikes again. This time, a perfect peel
"On May 11, a courier truck came cruising down Gregson St. to beat the light and ended up getting a perfect, clean roof removal from the canopener bridge. This was crash #167 since 2008." READ THE REST
