He-man fetishist Josh Hawley says feminism has turned big strong men into porn and video game addicts

GOP senator Josh Hawley, who has led a pampered existence as an Ivy League-educated son of a wealthy banking family, complained that their aren't enough manly men out their to suit him. He wants to be surrounded by tough, hardscrabble, muscle-bound men who drive coal-rolling pickup trucks and eat raw elk liver for lunch. Alas, those pesky feminists have crushed Hawley's fantasy, turning the hyper-masculine men of his dreams into porn- and videogaming loving weaklings.

From The Guardian:

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, Hawley addressed the issue of "manhood", which he said was under attack, and called for men to return to traditional masculine roles.

The Donald Trump supporter who notoriously raised a fist in support of a mob outside the US Capitol on 6 January appeared to echo talking points made by the likes of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that opposes feminism and believes men are under attack from liberal elites.

"Can we be surprised that after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?" Hawley said.

"While the left may celebrate this decline of men, I for one cannot join them. No one should."