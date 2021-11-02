McRib now available as an exclusive NFT

McDonald's is "celebrating" the 40th anniversary of the beloved but elusive McRib Sandwich with an NFT:

McRib season is almost here, and no one is more excited than the McRib superfans that eagerly anticipate its return to McDonald's menu each year. From sliding into our DMs asking "when is the McRib coming back?" to creating a locator tool where fellow fans can report McRib sightings, they've proven their love for this delicious, yet elusive sandwich. And now, we're giving them the chance to enjoy it year-round … digitally.

For the first time in the U.S., McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration of the McRib's 40th anniversary. Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich – almost as saucy as the McRib itself– and we're giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning Nov. 1.