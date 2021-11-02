It would appear that one of the several jetpack sightings near Los Angeles International Airport was merely a very large Jack Skellington balloon.
One LAX 'jetpack man' was a Jack Skellington balloon
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Everybody hail to the pumpkin song
Get $15 off this luxurious pipe-smoking experience before Black Friday
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For the pipe-smoking enthusiast, it's not always easy to light up just anywhere. Between all the tobacco pinching, packing, and lighting, pipes take a lot of time, effort, and maintenance to… READ THE REST
Score a Pre-Black Friday discount on these backend developer courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It used to be that kids said the darnedest things. Now kids are doing the most to separate themselves from the generation before them (who, let's be honest, are clearly embarrassing… READ THE REST
This Pre-Black Friday deal slashes $25 off this 4K dual-camera drone
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The definition of fun has, uh, taken flight since we were kiddos. Once a carefree, wholesome experience (unless you're these kids), fun is hard to come by these days, especially since… READ THE REST