QAnoners gather in Dallas to await JFK Jr.'s return

History has shown that when a cult leader's prophesy fails to materialize, the members become even more devoted. So when JFK Jr. doesn't show up today as promised by Q, the Trump-worshipping members of QAnon won't be disappointed, they'll instead lift their chins like the proud baby goat meme and decry the fools who haven't yet joined their movement.

From Raw Story:

According to reporter Steven Monacelli, they are hoping for a speech by John F. Kennedy, Jr. — whom they believe is secretly still alive and working to help bring down the "Deep State." Some of those gathered at the event were even wearing T-shirts suggesting that JFK Jr. will be former President Donald Trump's running mate when he runs again in 2024. QAnon social media analyst Dapper Gander even flagged email correspondences suggesting some followers believe JFK Sr. is also still alive and plans to "transfer power" to Trump.

Omg they have t-shirts! pic.twitter.com/KU0jTZLuE3 — Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) November 2, 2021