Remember Sepp Blatter? He's finally been indicted for fraud in Switzerland

It was a long time coming, but former FIFA president Sepp Blatter (I always imagine Daffy Duck saying his name) has been indicted for fraud, stemming from a $2 million payment from 20 years ago. Also charged: former UEFA president Michel Platini.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter's alleged mismanagement.

Fraud and forgery charges can be punished with jail sentences of up to five years.

"I view the proceedings at the federal criminal court with optimism — and hope that, with this, this story will come to an end and all the facts will be worked through cleanly," Blatter said in a statement.