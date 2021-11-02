Watch this "Leotallica" music video for a perfect disco-metal mashup

Known for seamlessly mix-matching music genres (like that of country's Hank Williams and rock's Van Halen, or "Van Walen"), Bill McClintock is at it again. This time, with "Leotallica," he adds edge to Leo Sawyer's "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing" (yes, it's possible) while replacing some of the heavy in Metallica's "Sad But True" with a bump of glitter. This gives us an amusing mashup video that is truly catchy and a song of its own. If disco-metal isn't yet an official genre, it should be.