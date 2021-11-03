Australian man finds horny snakes mating in his air conditioner

I have had it with these each-other-fucking snakes in my motherfucking air conditioner!

From 9 News Australia:

Snakecatchers had to make a return trip to a Queensland family's home on Sunday after a massive brown tree snake decided to bring a friend along and explore their air-conditioning unit.

Stu from Sunshine Coast Snakecatchers 24/7 had previously been called out to the property to help catch one brown tree snake which was hiding in the air-con, but this time he had to tackle two giant ones in the same spot.

"This time they had two snakes in there mating. I headed over straight away and was able to get the larger one out, but unfortunately the smaller one snuck through the barriers I created and got back into the walls of the house," Stu posted on Facebook.