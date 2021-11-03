This video about Postmortem Photography of the Victorian Era shows a slideshow of photographs of dead people. The video explains the history of post mortem photography, or "memento mori" photography. These photos may be disturbing to some, but they were taken to remember and honor the people in them. Although seeing someone dressed up and posing after death can be eerie, I find many of these photographs fascinating and beautiful.
During the Victorian era, people would photograph their deceased loved ones
astrophotography
Victoriana
