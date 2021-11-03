Fake Italian coffee name generator

Rob Beschizza

Real Italian Coffee generates convincing names for posh gourmet coffee the old-fashioned way, with mad-libs rather than neural networks. Yes, I'd like a Effusione Vallaggio, Torite Lungo and a 32 oz Possina Lungo Decaffeinato for the kid. The button to click is rather small and hard to see: scroll all the way down the page. [via Hacker News]