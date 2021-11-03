QAnon reveals that Keith Richards is JFK

The very stable geniuses in the QAnon Flavor-Aid Cult have uncovered another shocking truth, one that our reptilian uberlords have been hiding from us: Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and former United States President John F. Kennedy are one and the same.

From Newsweek:

QAnon followers shared photos and posts from inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, with some convinced that Richards—the Rolling Stones guitarist born in Dartford, southeast England, in 1943—was in fact the 35th president of the United States.

A user with more than 1,000 Telegram subscribers wrote: "Yeah, Keith Richards is totally [JFK] Sr. This whole event is coded for JFK. The arrival."

A Twitter user with hundreds of followers posted: "Whether you like it or not – JFK Senior was there [at the concert] and I feel it was Keith Richards."