Jameson Lopp is maintaining a list of real-world bitcoin-related attacks, thefts and robberies. Most seem to be people robbing the cash that bitcoin's good for getting, but there are many alarming and fascinating examples of technothriller material. The earliest in the list is a December 2014 SWATting of a developer, but action soon moves to bitcoin ATMs and more traditional felonies. The latest incident is Monday's home invasion of Zaryn Dentzel, an entrepreneur in Madrid.
Real-world bitcoin robberies
