Ted Cruz tries to bash John Kerry, but his performance flops with one simple comment on stage

As we all know, Cancun Cruz takes flight when things get tough in Texas. But that didn't stop the thespian Senator, who escapes commercially, from admonishing Senator John Kerry for flying to the climate conference in a private jet.

"John Kerry has a private jet that has flown dozens of times this past year all around the country," he says dramatically, placing a hand over his chest. "I don't know about you, but I don't have a private jet. I don't believe anyone on this stage has their own private jet."

His performance then comes to a dead flop as he is informed by one of those Republicans on stage that actually, sir, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) does indeed have a private jet.