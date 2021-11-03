

In an infinitesimal flicker of time between two eternal abysses my pale soul clings to the dust of the stars. Before my essence obliterates into nothingness I intend to grab as much matter as I can. The Etekcity Smart Scale is my conduit for this task.

I dread that even now I'm being dragged into the cold arms of cosmic oblivion. But my visceral anguish is mollified by the fact that this mass-measurement device has a radio that sends reports to my handheld computer, making it easy to see whether or not I am still alive.

Even with its efforts, my bodily organs will soon necrotize, my wet flesh will fall from my maggot-infested corpse. My ephemeral essence will evaporate long before the dust I dared to call mine takes a drunkard's walk toward the heat death of the universe.

But before my life is drained into the infinite beyond, I will consider those kilograms as mine. Just as the dying stars call upon me at the end of time, I call upon the Etekcity Smart Scale.