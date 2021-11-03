This smart scale numbs the sting of the realization that we are animated corpses

Mark Frauenfelder


In an infinitesimal flicker of time between two eternal abysses my pale soul clings to the dust of the stars. Before my essence obliterates into nothingness I intend to grab as much matter as I can. The Etekcity Smart Scale is my conduit for this task.

I dread that even now I'm being dragged into the cold arms of cosmic oblivion. But my visceral anguish is mollified by the fact that this mass-measurement device has a radio that sends reports to my handheld computer, making it easy to see whether or not I am still alive.

Even with its efforts, my bodily organs will soon necrotize, my wet flesh will fall from my maggot-infested corpse. My ephemeral essence will evaporate long before the dust I dared to call mine takes a drunkard's walk toward the heat death of the universe.

But before my life is drained into the infinite beyond, I will consider those kilograms as mine. Just as the dying stars call upon me at the end of time, I call upon the Etekcity Smart Scale.