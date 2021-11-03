Watch a cute, kinda scary prairie dog refuse to let go of kid's pants and shoelace

A plump prairie dog takes a shine to a kid's pant leg and clamps on, without any intention of letting go. The girl shakes, lifts, and drags her foot, but nothing is separating this wild creature from its newfound jean fabric. Until, that is, another kid's shoe kicks in the critter's direction. That intruding shoe then becomes the target, with the prairie dog hanging on to the shoe's laces as if its life depended on it.

To make things more amusing, a man (I assume the kids' father) has great running commentary throughout.

(Originally posted on Facebook.)