This energetic little fellow likes a tidy tabletop. When it sees a cigarette butt or bottle cap, it dutifully tosses it in a tiny trash can. When it sees a coin, it drops it in a piggy bank. When its work shift is over it goes back into its cage and slams the door shut.
Watch: smart parrot sorts coins from trash
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
Watch a cute, kinda scary prairie dog refuse to let go of kid's pants and shoelace
A plump prairie dog takes a shine to a kid's pant leg and clamps on, without any intention of letting go. The girl shakes, lifts, and drags her foot, but nothing is separating this wild creature from its newfound jean fabric. Until, that is, another kid's shoe kicks in the critter's direction. That intruding shoe… READ THE REST
The CrowPi is a combination Linux laptop and Raspberry Pi explorer's kit
The CrowPi2 looks like an ordinary laptop with an 11.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution, but it's also a nifty Raspberry Pi experimentation and learning platform. You can remove the wireless keyboard from the case to reveal a development board with bunch of different onboard sensors and modules, and components such as an LCD display and… READ THE REST
A gentleman sues his parents because they cut off his allowance
A 41-year-old gentleman sued his parents because they stopped giving him an allowance. And he lost. Faiz Siddiqui, an unemployed lawyer who graduated from Oxford University, was used to a lavish lifestyle in London, living rent-free in a $1.4 million apartment — all supplied to him by his wealthy parents. So when they decided it… READ THE REST
Get Pre-Black Friday prices for these convenient Honeywell electric bikes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Looking for a new ride? The latest transportation trend isn't just a phase, but a lifestyle, as bikes are becoming the new cars. When searching for a bike, it's safe to… READ THE REST
Stock up on $19 anti-viral masks during this Pre-Black Friday Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. In case you've forgotten, people are downright gross. Even if COVID just disappeared overnight, the 19 months or so have proven that even our closest friends refuse to cover their mouths… READ THE REST
Get nearly $100 off an eSports-grade mechanical keyboard with this Pre-Black Friday Sale
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's true — gamers can feel true pain, especially when they're dealt a crappy keyboard that can't keep up with their skills. Have a key that sticks? Doesn't have functions like… READ THE REST