Watch: video of Artist Jordan Wolfson's moving sculpture "MANIC / LOVE"

A friend of mine showed me this moving sculpture created by contemporary artist Jordan Wolfson a few years ago called "MANIC/LOVE." It has stuck with me ever since. This large sculpture is of a red-haired puppet boy in chains being dragged around, dancing to the beat of music, and rolling its digital eyes around in its head. I wish I had seen this work in person. Check it out here: Jordan Wolfson – MANIC / LOVE, Colored Sculpture.