In Winnipeg, Canada, police responded to a report of a break-in at a vacant home. When they arrived, they found a man and woman passed out in the home. Apparently they had attempted to steal the home's furnace and caused a gas leak. The fumes knocked them unconscious.

According the CBC News, "Once outside, the pair — a man and a woman, both in their 40s — regained consciousness. They were assessed and treated by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service."