Fantastic footage of Florida man who stole car and then dove off bridge to evade police

In Fort Meyers, Florida a man who reportedly stole a van from his aunt last week and was being pursued by police lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the barrier on a bridge crossing the Caloosahatchee River. So the gentleman did what any action movie fan would do in that situation and dove off the bridge into the water at least 50 feet below. But that's where the fun ended. Watch the incredible helicopter video below!

From NBC News: