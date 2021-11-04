History teacher recorded telling kids Trump is still our president (and other Q-nut lies), still has her job

A middle school teacher in Ventura, California is spreading her Q-nut delusions in class — and getting away with it.

Recorded by an uncomfortable 8th grader, the so-called history teacher, whose name hasn't been released, infected her students with QAnon conspiracy nonsense, caught in a 7-minute recording (part can be heard in video below), including the popular fiction that ex-Reality Show host Donald Trump is still our president.

Other lies she told the children: "Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally. He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece."

And "If you have a baby in the hospital, they don't want to give it back if you're not vaccinated. This is a complete power control threat."

The boy who recorded his teacher then became angry with his parents. "I'm never getting vaccinated. I'm never getting anymore shots of any kind," he told them after school. "Did you know Trump's still president?"

From CBS:

For Sarah Silikula, the parent of the eighth grader who recorded the comments, it was a lesson she wasn't expecting her son to hear. … "I trusted her to teach him the facts about history and she went off on this rant like a preacher on a pulpit," Silikula said. It was a moment that Silikula said damaged her relationship with her son because he believes his teacher. "…when he first got in the car and said, 'Dad, teachers know everything. She's right, dad. You're wrong.' He's damaged. He's hurt. He's scared. He doesn't trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him," Silikula said of her son. CBSLA has chosen not to release the name of the teacher involved in the incident, as she has not been charged with a crime. The teacher, at last report, was still at the school and had accepted responsibility for her error in judgment.