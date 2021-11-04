Juror at Kyle Rittenhouse trial removed after cracking joke about Jacob Blake shootings

"Why did the Kenosha police shoot Jacob Blake seven times? Because they ran out of bullets."

On the third day of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the judge dismissed a juror who joked with a courtroom deputy about why Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, the incident that prompted the civil unrest during which Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them. Rittenhouse, who is white, is accused of traveling to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police seven times in the back on Aug. 23, 2020 and left paralyzed.

The trial already has an air of farce about it, not least because the judge's angry statement yesterday about media coverage of him.