"Le Balayeur" is a great cartoon that aired on MTV's Liquid Televison in the 90s

Le Balayeur (The Street Sweeper) is a French animated short from 1990 by Serge Elissalde. It appeared on MTV's Liquid Television. The style is sketchy and raw. It tells the story of a grumpy street sweeper. To keep his street clean, he pushes garbage, dirt, people, and cars down a drain hole. When a child loses her ball inside of the drain, he begins fishing everything out to help her. Watch it to find out what happens next.
