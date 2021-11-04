Watch this fire outside a restaurant that suddenly, and powerfully, explodes

A customer eating at a BBQ restaurant in Lexington, NC noticed a truck was on fire in the parking lot, so they turned on their video camera. Moments later, the truck exploded, and it's quite a sight to see.

According to Yahoo!, the fire started after a couple who was riding in a pickup truck noticed their 40-pound propane tank had tipped over in the bed of the truck. They stopped at the restaurant to secure it when they then noticed the tank was leaking — which quickly turned into a fire — which quickly turned into an explosion. Fortunately, the driver and passenger knew to run when they saw the fire, and suffered only minor injuries.