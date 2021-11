Artist Felipe Flores often fills his Instagram account with vintage-y golden age redesigns of classic comic book characters. Inspired by the recent Dune movie, however, he took another approach: what if Denis Villeneuve directed Star Wars, with the same aesthetic approach he took to Blade Runner and Dune? "No mechanical androids and humanoid aliens" were the main rules he set. These are the results:

This does look like it'd be right up Villeneuve's milieu. And I would watch the hell out of it.