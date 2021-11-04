The answer is straightforward enough: a dead nail is one whose point is bent over into a staple on the other side and hammered flat, making it all but impossible to remove from the front—and unrecoverable for future re-use, hence dead. But Malcolm P.L.'s video explains it so beautifully.
Where does the phrase "dead as a doornail" come from?
