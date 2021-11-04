Who's behind the voter fraud Trump keeps babbling about? This MAGA fan knows!

Finally, a Trumper who speaks the truth.

In a clip from The Supporters docu-comedy movie (premieres Thursday night, as in tonight), The Good Liars duo Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler approach a woman waving a "Make America Great" flag and mention how voter fraud is a problem in this country.

"Yeah, I know, I know all about it," she says with a "been-there-done-that" mischievous smile.

"Have you ever seen any voter fraud?" he asks.

"Yeah, me! I did it," she says matter of factly. Gotta love this gal.

She explains the simple way she committed the fraud, that she went to jail for it, and how she's still on probation for it. She then gives us three words of advice: "Don't vote twice!"

When Davram says he's confused, he thought it was the "libs who were doing it," her grinning expression says it all.