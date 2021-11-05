A DIY builder shows us how he made this cute elevator for his even cuter, old cat

Auckland-based Liam Thompson mixes it up on his YouTube channel with videos about his pets, DIY projects, and other random topics. Recently he noticed that his 20-year-old cat, Frodo, was having trouble walking, but still insisted on laboriously making his way up a flight of steps to bask in the sun. So, using mostly simple tools and materials (like wood, paint, a sliding door rail, saws, sanders, a drill, and an electric hoist), Thompson shows us how he made this crude yet stylish elevator that his handsome kitty seems to enjoy.
Via Laughing Squid