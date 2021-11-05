A sea of Mexican jumping beans in action

If you ever had Mexican jumping beans as a child, you'll remember the excitement of watching your pet beans hop around. They're usually sold in small containers of just a few beans. The beans are able to jump because larvae live inside of them, and can live in there for months.



In this video, Mexican Jumping Beans – Weird Nature – BBC animals, we get to see hundreds of Mexican jumping beans in action at once. The video is pretty trippy, as the sea of hyper little beans are jumping around in every direction on a floor covered in children's toys. I think I would be overwhelmed If I had this many Mexican jumping beans to play with, but I'm now inspired to get a couple of them for my next pets.