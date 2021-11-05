Any sensible person in the market for a streaming device must consider the Fire TV Stick at this low price

Like all great mysteries, the origins of the latest generation of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K are shrouded in uncertainty.

Curiously, the mysterious device has dropped to an absurdly low price, leaving many asking if this is an attempt to distract the public from the manufacturer's latest monstrous endeavor.

Compact in size, yet colossal in power, for those who are unaware, the device supports numerous internet apps including games, 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps, digital videos including Dolby Atmos audio. It also boasts a host of other features our feeble minds cannot comprehend.

Some even doubt the Fire TV Stick is real. While it is not yet known what this thing is, or what effect it will have on our planet, scientist are certain that the device is not emitting its own light.

"We're not sure what's happening," said Dr. Simon P. Plimpton of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. "It is very possible that this is some sort of new interstellar probe. It could be an alien craft attempting to make contact with the human race. Or it could just be a malfunctioning piece of our own technology. It's hard to say at this point. We have never seen anything like it."

Dr. Plimpton was asked if this is the beginning of the end.

It could be the beginning of the end," he said. "I mean, it's definitely the beginning of the end. It's the beginning of the end. God help us."