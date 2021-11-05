Body of Russian "diplomat" found outside Russian embassy in Berlin; likely plunged to death

A Russian "diplomat" flew to his death from a high window, but local authorities in Berlin sat on it for a month before telling anyone.

He had apparently fallen from an upper floor, but it was unclear how, it added. Russia's embassy called the death of the diplomat – who has not been officially named – a "tragic accident". Germany's foreign ministry confirmed the man's death but would not give further details.

The BBC, citing Bellingcat, reports that the man was linked to the FSB's Second Service, generally suspected to be responsible for various murders, poisonings and other incidents characteristic of the Russian state's subtlety-free brand of spycraft. Der Spiegel reports plainly that the man was a spy and that the Russians invoked his diplomatic status to prevent an autopsy or public investigation of his death.